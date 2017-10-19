Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLU.NS)
GOLU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.45 (+1.11%)
Rs8.45 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
Rs763.55
Rs763.55
Open
Rs763.55
Rs763.55
Day's High
Rs773.90
Rs773.90
Day's Low
Rs760.50
Rs760.50
Volume
3,257
3,257
Avg. Vol
34,278
34,278
52-wk High
Rs891.80
Rs891.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.05
Rs580.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Hinduja
|51
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Chawla
|Managing Director, Director
|
Shom Hinduja
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Kanchan Chitale
|62
|Independent Director
|
Ashok Kini
|70
|Independent Director