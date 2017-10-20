Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)
GOOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
26.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.71 (+2.78%)
$0.71 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
$25.58
$25.58
Open
$25.72
$25.72
Day's High
$26.29
$26.29
Day's Low
$25.72
$25.72
Volume
125,838
125,838
Avg. Vol
160,212
160,212
52-wk High
$32.80
$32.80
52-wk Low
$20.32
$20.32
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dani Reiss
|43
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
John Black
|58
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Scott Cameron
|39
|2016
|Executive Vice President - e-Commerce, Stores and Strategy
|
Kara MacKillop
|41
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
|
Carrie Baker
|41
|Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President
- REFILE-Retailer Roots Corp files for IPO in Canada
- UPDATE 2-Iconic Canadian retailer Roots files for IPO
- BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings enterS into amendment to the term loan agreement, originally dated as of December 2, 2016
- UPDATE 2-Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose tops Street, shares rise
- BRIEF-Canada Goose posts Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.13