Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)
GOZDE.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.78TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.82%)
Prev Close
3.85TL
Open
3.87TL
Day's High
3.88TL
Day's Low
3.75TL
Volume
2,360,476
Avg. Vol
15,780,412
52-wk High
4.05TL
52-wk Low
1.68TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murat Ulker
|58
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Aydemir
|39
|2014
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Halil Karakas
|43
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Huseyin Metinkale
|52
|Member of the Board
|
Zeki Sozen
|Member of the Board