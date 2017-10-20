Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)
GPBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+1.50%)
€0.11 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
€7.32
€7.32
Open
€7.31
€7.31
Day's High
€7.43
€7.43
Day's Low
€7.25
€7.25
Volume
21,427
21,427
Avg. Vol
40,268
40,268
52-wk High
€12.76
€12.76
52-wk Low
€6.90
€6.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Christian Lefevre
|60
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Astrid de Lancrau de Breon
|37
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gael Bodenes
|49
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Henri d'Armand de Chateauvieux
|70
|2014
|Advisor