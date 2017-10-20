Edition:
United States

Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

GPBN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

7.43EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
€7.32
Open
€7.31
Day's High
€7.43
Day's Low
€7.25
Volume
21,427
Avg. Vol
40,268
52-wk High
€12.76
52-wk Low
€6.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux

66 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Christian Lefevre

60 2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Astrid de Lancrau de Breon

37 2017 Chief Financial Officer

Gael Bodenes

49 2011 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee

Henri d'Armand de Chateauvieux

70 2014 Advisor
» More People

Bourbon Corporation SA News