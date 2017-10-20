Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
GPOR.L on London Stock Exchange
627.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
627.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.16%)
-1.00 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
628.00
628.00
Open
631.00
631.00
Day's High
631.00
631.00
Day's Low
624.50
624.50
Volume
1,115,615
1,115,615
Avg. Vol
994,833
994,833
52-wk High
738.95
738.95
52-wk Low
582.00
582.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Scicluna
|66
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Toby Courtauld
|49
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Nick Sanderson
|44
|2017
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Stephen Burrows
|2014
|Head of Financial Reporting and IR
|
Janine Cole
|2014
|Head of Sustainability