Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPR.TO)
GPR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-1.27%)
$-0.02 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
$1.58
$1.58
Open
$1.57
$1.57
Day's High
$1.59
$1.59
Day's Low
$1.55
$1.55
Volume
63,874
63,874
Avg. Vol
97,757
97,757
52-wk High
$2.95
$2.95
52-wk Low
$1.48
$1.48
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Garnett
|66
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Bannantine
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jim Zadra
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Ali Soltani
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Brian Peer
|2017
|Vice President - Operations, Mexico
- BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces
- BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Ltd reports no effects on Coricancha Mine Complex from earthquake in Peru
- BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports 6 pct rise in Q2 silver production
- BRIEF-Great Panther Silver appoints Jim Bannantine as CEO
- BRIEF-Great Panther Silver provides permitting update for new tailings storage facility at Topia