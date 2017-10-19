Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)
GRAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
143.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs142.50
Open
Rs145.00
Day's High
Rs146.20
Day's Low
Rs142.05
Volume
2,342,416
Avg. Vol
1,879,093
52-wk High
Rs157.25
52-wk Low
Rs91.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ganesh
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chaitanya Tummala
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chigurupati Prasad
|59
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Uma Chigurupati
|53
|2012
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
V.V.N.K.V. Raju
|2017
|Additional Executive Director
- BRIEF-Granules India gets USFDA approval for Prasugrel tablet
- BRIEF-Granules India gets shareholders' nod for rise in investment limit of foreign institutional, portfolio investors
- BRIEF-Granules India approves QIP issue price of 121.25 rupees/shr
- BRIEF-Granules India seeks shareholders' nod for increase in investment limits of FIIs/FPIs
- BRIEF-Granules India declares dividend of 0.25 rupees per share