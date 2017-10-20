Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
GRI.L on London Stock Exchange
272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
272.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
-2.80 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
274.80
274.80
Open
274.30
274.30
Day's High
275.10
275.10
Day's Low
271.70
271.70
Volume
325,274
325,274
Avg. Vol
849,168
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30
214.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Clare
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Helen Gordon
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Vanessa Simms
|41
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Adam McGhin
|Company Secretary
|
Justin Read
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG
- BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford
- BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build
- Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
- BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise