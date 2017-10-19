Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)
GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs440.15
Rs440.15
Open
Rs440.30
Rs440.30
Day's High
Rs440.30
Rs440.30
Day's Low
Rs431.40
Rs431.40
Volume
2,842
2,842
Avg. Vol
29,310
29,310
52-wk High
Rs454.85
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00
Rs288.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradip Shah
|62
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Deepak Chindarkar
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Visweswaran
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Anand Mahajan
|62
|1991
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Joseph Pereira
|2008
|Executive Director - Human Resources & Corporate Services