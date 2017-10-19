Edition:
Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

440.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs440.15
Open
Rs440.30
Day's High
Rs440.30
Day's Low
Rs431.40
Volume
2,842
Avg. Vol
29,310
52-wk High
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pradip Shah

62 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Deepak Chindarkar

2013 Chief Financial Officer

K. Visweswaran

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Anand Mahajan

62 1991 Managing Director, Executive Director

Joseph Pereira

2008 Executive Director - Human Resources & Corporate Services
Grindwell Norton Ltd News

