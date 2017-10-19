Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)
GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
278.00INR
19 Oct 2017
278.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.60 (+0.58%)
Rs1.60 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs276.40
Rs276.40
Open
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs283.00
Rs283.00
Day's Low
Rs273.25
Rs273.25
Volume
12,058
12,058
Avg. Vol
83,340
83,340
52-wk High
Rs308.00
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70
Rs232.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shiv Mittal
|67
|1991
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shobhan Mittal
|36
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Vishwanathan Venkatramani
|51
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kaushal Agarwal
|Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Mittal
|53
|1991
|Managing Director, Executive Director