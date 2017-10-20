Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)
GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2,525.22ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-19.78 (-0.78%)
-19.78 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
2,545.00
2,545.00
Open
2,550.00
2,550.00
Day's High
2,554.00
2,554.00
Day's Low
2,508.00
2,508.00
Volume
9,039,786
9,039,786
Avg. Vol
7,551,983
7,551,983
52-wk High
2,817.00
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00
2,361.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacobus Marais
|61
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Leon Sasse
|51
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gerald Volkel
|55
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Alec Davis
|51
|Chief Information Officer
|
Estienne de Klerk
|47
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
- UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
- BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr
- BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions