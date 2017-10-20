Gruma SAB de CV (GRUMAB.MX)
GRUMAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
262.49MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Moreno
|59
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Hank Gonzalez
|43
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Raul Cavazos Morales
|56
|2016
|Corporate Director of Finance and Planning
|
Felipe Antonio Rubio Lamas
|58
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Homero Huerta Moreno
|53
|Chief Administrative Officer, Director