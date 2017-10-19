Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)
GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
132.05INR
19 Oct 2017
132.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+2.21%)
Rs2.85 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs129.20
Rs129.20
Open
Rs130.60
Rs130.60
Day's High
Rs133.00
Rs133.00
Day's Low
Rs129.85
Rs129.85
Volume
72,748
72,748
Avg. Vol
226,291
226,291
52-wk High
Rs178.55
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35
Rs115.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Karan Thapar
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nagesh Basavanhalli
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Narayan Barasia
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amit Vyas
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunil Pahilajani
|51
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs deal with MLR Auto, Continental Engines to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs agreement with Atul Auto
- BRIEF-Greaves Cotton gets members' nod for appointment of Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO
- BRIEF-India's Greaves Cotton June-qtr profit rises