Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.85 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs129.20
Open
Rs130.60
Day's High
Rs133.00
Day's Low
Rs129.85
Volume
72,748
Avg. Vol
226,291
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Karan Thapar

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Nagesh Basavanhalli

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Narayan Barasia

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Amit Vyas

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sunil Pahilajani

51 2016 Executive Director
Greaves Cotton Ltd News

