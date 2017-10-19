Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)
GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
895.95INR
19 Oct 2017
895.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-0.47%)
Rs-4.25 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs900.20
Rs900.20
Open
Rs900.00
Rs900.00
Day's High
Rs910.00
Rs910.00
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Volume
2,008
2,008
Avg. Vol
19,950
19,950
52-wk High
Rs994.85
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00
Rs487.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vayu Garware
|41
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S.H Bamne
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate
|
Sunil Agarwal
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
M.V. Garware
|2014
|Director
|
A.D Goel
|2014
|Director