Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

GS.N on New York Stock Exchange

244.73USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.74 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
$239.99
Open
$242.95
Day's High
$245.25
Day's Low
$240.73
Volume
725,309
Avg. Vol
697,520
52-wk High
$255.10
52-wk Low
$172.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lloyd Blankfein

62 2006 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Harvey Schwartz

52 2017 President, Chief Financial Officer, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Richard Gnodde

56 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Pablo Salame

51 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

R. Martin Chavez

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Goldman Sachs Group Inc News

