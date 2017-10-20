Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
$15.82
Open
$15.85
Day's High
$16.20
Day's Low
$15.85
Volume
61,262
Avg. Vol
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jeff Moody
|54
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Morris
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
James Bantis
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Risk Management & Client Service
|
Antony Solomon
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Investments
|
Peter Mann
|2015
|Co-Chief Investment Officer
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
- CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19