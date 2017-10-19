Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
137.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Rs0.70 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs137.00
Rs137.00
Open
Rs137.40
Rs137.40
Day's High
Rs139.30
Rs139.30
Day's Low
Rs136.20
Rs136.20
Volume
1,361,278
1,361,278
Avg. Vol
2,271,659
2,271,659
52-wk High
Rs150.90
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75
Rs76.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Singh
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
V. Nanavaty
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
F. Dayamakumar
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Marketing - IP
|
D. Dave
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Sikka Unit
|
Neelam Mishra
|2015
|Senior Vice President