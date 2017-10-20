Edition:
Grupo Sanborns SAB de CV (GSNBRB1.MX)

GSNBRB1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

21.07MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
$21.11
Open
$21.70
Day's High
$21.70
Day's Low
$20.85
Volume
241,009
Avg. Vol
209,912
52-wk High
$24.65
52-wk Low
$20.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Slim Domit

50 Chairman of the Board

Patrick Slim Domit

48 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Mario Enrique Bermudez Davila

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer

Isaac Mark Massry Nakash

Chief Executive Officer of Promotora Musical, Director

Arturo Aguirre Camacho

Director of Credit
» More People

