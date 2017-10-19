Edition:
United States

GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs5.90
Open
Rs6.00
Day's High
Rs6.00
Day's Low
Rs5.85
Volume
1,565,075
Avg. Vol
5,740,014
52-wk High
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manoj Tirodkar

50 2005 Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Nagarajan Balasubramanian

2007 Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

L. Desai

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Milind Naik

2011 Whole-Time Director, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Nitesh Mhatre

2013 Joint Company Secretary
GTL Infrastructure Ltd News

