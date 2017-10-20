Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)
GTO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
32.62EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.71 (+2.24%)
€0.71 (+2.24%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alex Mandl
|73
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Philippe Vallee
|53
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacques Tierny
|63
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Martin McCourt
|55
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Strategy and M&A, Chief Marketing Officer
|
Jean-Pierre Charlet
|64
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities
- Gemalto's CFO Tierny to depart after 10 years
- BRIEF-Virginie Duperat-Vergne to join Gemalto as company CFO
- BRIEF-Gemalto announces first semester 2017 results
- BRIEF-Gemalto first semester profit from ops 92.8 mln euros vs 171.7 mln euros