Guararapes Confeccoes SA (GUAR3.SA)
GUAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
166.04BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 1.24 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
R$ 164.80
Open
R$ 165.99
Day's High
R$ 167.85
Day's Low
R$ 165.99
Volume
98,100
Avg. Vol
47,991
52-wk High
R$ 168.50
52-wk Low
R$ 55.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nevaldo Rocha
|88
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Lisiane Gurgel Rocha
|56
|1998
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Oswaldo Aparecido Nunes
|61
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Flavio Gurgel Rocha
|58
|Vice President of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer
|
Elvio Gurgel Rocha
|53
|Director