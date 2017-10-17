Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.69TRY
17 Oct 2017
4.69TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-0.64%)
-0.03TL (-0.64%)
Prev Close
4.72TL
4.72TL
Open
4.75TL
4.75TL
Day's High
4.76TL
4.76TL
Day's Low
4.69TL
4.69TL
Volume
2,991,787
2,991,787
Avg. Vol
6,278,047
6,278,047
52-wk High
5.55TL
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL
3.98TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Irfan Guvendi
|46
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Selahattin Aydogan
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kazim Caliskan
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ferhat Senel
|54
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Financial and Administrative Affairs
|
Mahmut Karaman
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Facilities and Investments