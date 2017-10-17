Edition:
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)

GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.69TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.64%)
Prev Close
4.72TL
Open
4.75TL
Day's High
4.76TL
Day's Low
4.69TL
Volume
2,991,787
Avg. Vol
6,278,047
52-wk High
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Irfan Guvendi

46 2014 Chairman of the Board

Selahattin Aydogan

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Kazim Caliskan

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ferhat Senel

54 2011 Vice General Manager - Financial and Administrative Affairs

Mahmut Karaman

2015 Vice General Manager - Facilities and Investments
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS News

