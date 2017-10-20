Edition:
Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)

GUY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.69CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
$4.59
Day's High
$4.71
Day's Low
$4.56
Volume
189,616
Avg. Vol
875,232
52-wk High
$8.55
52-wk Low
$3.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Sheridan

53 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board

Scott Caldwell

59 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Paul Murphy

65 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Noone

48 2010 Vice President - Exploration, Director

Robert Bondy

2013 Corporate Secretary
Guyana Goldfields Inc News

