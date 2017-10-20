GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)
GVC.L on London Stock Exchange
905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.50 (+0.17%)
1.50 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
903.50
903.50
Open
903.00
903.00
Day's High
909.50
909.50
Day's Low
900.50
900.50
Volume
1,067,776
1,067,776
Avg. Vol
1,167,952
1,167,952
52-wk High
917.50
917.50
52-wk Low
586.00
586.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lee Feldman
|48
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the board
|
Kenneth Alexander
|46
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Miles
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Liron Snir
|2016
|Chief Product Officer
|
Jane Anscombe
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-GVC Holdings says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct
- UPDATE 1-GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1
- GVC sees full-year earnings 'comfortably ahead' of estimates after solid H1
- BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros
- Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources