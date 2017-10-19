GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
13.40INR
19 Oct 2017
13.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+4.69%)
Rs0.60 (+4.69%)
Prev Close
Rs12.80
Rs12.80
Open
Rs13.20
Rs13.20
Day's High
Rs13.40
Rs13.40
Day's Low
Rs13.10
Rs13.10
Volume
5,225,354
5,225,354
Avg. Vol
11,140,121
11,140,121
52-wk High
Rs13.90
Rs13.90
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
Rs5.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
G. V. Krishna Reddy
|80
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
G.V. Sanjay Reddy
|52
|2009
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Issac George
|61
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
P. Rama Seshu
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager
|
Krishna Bhupal
|34
|2009
|Non-Executive Director