Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)
GYC.DE on Xetra
18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.26 (-1.44%)
€-0.26 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
€18.42
€18.42
Open
€18.50
€18.50
Day's High
€18.51
€18.51
Day's Low
€18.12
€18.12
Volume
155,911
155,911
Avg. Vol
310,646
310,646
52-wk High
€19.16
€19.16
52-wk Low
€14.66
€14.66
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christian Windfuhr
|2013
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Refael Zamir
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Daniel Malkin
|Member of the Management Board
|
Simone Runge-Brandner
|Member of the Management Board
|
Katrin Petersen
|Head of Communications
- BRIEF-Grand City Properties H1 net profit at 225 million euros
- BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces pricing and result of offer to holders of EUR 500 mln notes
- BRIEF-Grand City Properties sccessfully places EUR 600 mln of notes
- BRIEF-Grand City Properties considers issuing fixed rate notes
- BRIEF-Grand City Properties announces establishment of euro medium term note programme