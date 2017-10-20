GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)
GYM.L on London Stock Exchange
208.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
208.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-1.65%)
-3.50 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
212.25
212.25
Open
210.00
210.00
Day's High
210.50
210.50
Day's Low
207.50
207.50
Volume
169,381
169,381
Avg. Vol
445,769
445,769
52-wk High
229.20
229.20
52-wk Low
155.00
155.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Penny Hughes
|56
|Independent Non-executive Chairwoman
|
John Treharne
|61
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Darwin
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary
|
Barney Harrison
|2016
|Marketing Director
|
Nick Henwood
|2016
|Operations Director