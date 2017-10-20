Hydro One Ltd (H.TO)
H.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$22.59
Open
$22.58
Day's High
$22.61
Day's Low
$22.53
Volume
249,172
Avg. Vol
706,244
52-wk High
$24.78
52-wk Low
$21.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Denison
|64
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mayo Schmidt
|59
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Vels
|55
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Greg Kiraly
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Judy McKellar
|60
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-Hydro One and Avista file applications for regulatory approval of merger
- BRIEF-Hydro One increases qtrly cash dividend by 5 pct to C$0.22/shr
- BRIEF-Hydro One Q2 earnings per share C$0.20
- Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista for C$6.7 billion
- BRIEF-Avista says it will pay termination fee to Hydro if merger agreement between co, Hydro One is terminated