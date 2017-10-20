Edition:
Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)

H5EG.DE on Xetra

44.49EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
€44.52
Open
€43.50
Day's High
€44.65
Day's Low
€43.42
Volume
11,126
Avg. Vol
6,543
52-wk High
€59.65
52-wk Low
€35.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Otto Holzkamp

74 2006 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Karl-Heinz Maerzke

64 2009 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Sven Assmann

55 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gerrit Janssen

37 2009 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer

Max Bode

34 2015 Member of the Management Board
