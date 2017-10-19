Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
273.90INR
19 Oct 2017
273.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.40 (-0.51%)
Rs-1.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs275.30
Rs275.30
Open
Rs275.00
Rs275.00
Day's High
Rs275.25
Rs275.25
Day's Low
Rs273.15
Rs273.15
Volume
569,539
569,539
Avg. Vol
9,552,503
9,552,503
52-wk High
Rs278.45
Rs278.45
52-wk Low
Rs147.40
Rs147.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|68
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Bharat Jha
|2012
|Senior President - Corporate Projects & Procurement
|
Samik Basu
|Chief Human Resource Officer