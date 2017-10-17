Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS (HALKB.IS)
HALKB.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
11.79TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.08TL (+0.68%)
Prev Close
11.71TL
Open
11.81TL
Day's High
11.84TL
Day's Low
11.72TL
Volume
10,651,330
Avg. Vol
14,055,980
52-wk High
15.37TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Recep Ozdil
|56
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Osman Arslan
|46
|2017
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Sadik Tiltak
|2016
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mustafa Aydin
|52
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Financial Management and Planning
|
Salim Kose
|51
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Legal Affairs and Proceedings