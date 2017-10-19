Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
697.00INR
19 Oct 2017
697.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.35 (-0.48%)
Rs-3.35 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs700.35
Rs700.35
Open
Rs706.00
Rs706.00
Day's High
Rs706.00
Rs706.00
Day's Low
Rs697.00
Rs697.00
Volume
6,359
6,359
Avg. Vol
27,470
27,470
52-wk High
Rs826.50
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50
Rs317.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Chandramogan
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Ramachandran
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Narayan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. Sathyan
|2011
|Executive Director
|
K. Thanarajan
|2017
|Additional Non - Independent Non-Executive Director