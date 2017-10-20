Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)
HARJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,223.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
2,223.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-45.00 (-1.98%)
-45.00 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
2,268.00
2,268.00
Open
2,230.00
2,230.00
Day's High
2,259.00
2,259.00
Day's Low
2,174.00
2,174.00
Volume
4,625,670
4,625,670
Avg. Vol
1,659,252
1,659,252
52-wk High
4,770.00
4,770.00
52-wk Low
2,009.00
2,009.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Modise Motloba
|50
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Patrice Motsepe
|55
|2004
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Steenkamp
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Frank Abbott
|61
|2012
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Johannes van Heerden
|44
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, South East Asia Operations
- UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales
- UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand, bonds take a beating on U.S. rate hike talk
- Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa
- Bodies of last missing miners recovered from Harmony mine in South Africa
- Two miners trapped at South Africa's Harmony Gold mine die, three missing