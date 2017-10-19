Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)
HAWY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.75INR
19 Oct 2017
29.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-1.00%)
Rs-0.30 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs30.05
Rs30.05
Open
Rs30.00
Rs30.00
Day's High
Rs30.25
Rs30.25
Day's Low
Rs29.55
Rs29.55
Volume
23,909
23,909
Avg. Vol
225,568
225,568
52-wk High
Rs49.50
Rs49.50
52-wk Low
Rs25.10
Rs25.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sridhar Gorthi
|43
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vineet Garg
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ajay Singh
|45
|2013
|Head-Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajan Gupta
|42
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Vinayak Aggarwal
|46
|1996
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director