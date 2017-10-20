Edition:
Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

HAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

188.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.90 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
187.10
Open
188.10
Day's High
190.70
Day's Low
187.70
Volume
2,844,038
Avg. Vol
3,916,045
52-wk High
199.90
52-wk Low
130.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alan Thomson

71 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alistair Cox

56 2007 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Paul Venables

55 2006 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Doug Evans

54 2013 Company Secretary, General Counsel

Paul Harrison

53 2011 Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
