Hays PLC (HAYS.L)
HAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
188.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
188.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.48%)
0.90 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
187.10
187.10
Open
188.10
188.10
Day's High
190.70
190.70
Day's Low
187.70
187.70
Volume
2,844,038
2,844,038
Avg. Vol
3,916,045
3,916,045
52-wk High
199.90
199.90
52-wk Low
130.50
130.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alan Thomson
|71
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alistair Cox
|56
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Paul Venables
|55
|2006
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Doug Evans
|54
|2013
|Company Secretary, General Counsel
|
Paul Harrison
|53
|2011
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director