Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
$9.77
Open
$9.90
Day's High
$10.17
Day's Low
$9.85
Volume
2,162,531
Avg. Vol
2,033,533
52-wk High
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alan Hair

55 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Bryson

2008 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Cashel Meagher

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Eugene Lei

2012 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy

Mary-Lynn Oke

2013 Vice President - Finance
Hudbay Minerals Inc News

