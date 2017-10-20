Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)
HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
12,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
12,900.00
Open
12,677.00
12,677.00
Day's High
12,990.00
12,990.00
Day's Low
12,677.00
12,677.00
Volume
77,097
77,097
Avg. Vol
53,655
53,655
52-wk High
14,920.00
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00
11,691.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Velaphi Mphande
|58
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John Copelyn
|67
|1997
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Theventheran Govender
|46
|2009
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Yunis Shaik
|59
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Ngiphiwe Mhlangu
|41
|2017
|Non-Executive Director