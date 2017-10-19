HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)
HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
924.00INR
19 Oct 2017
924.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.03%)
Rs0.30 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs923.70
Rs923.70
Open
Rs916.60
Rs916.60
Day's High
Rs926.00
Rs926.00
Day's Low
Rs916.60
Rs916.60
Volume
29,194
29,194
Avg. Vol
1,198,026
1,198,026
52-wk High
Rs936.00
Rs936.00
52-wk Low
Rs736.00
Rs736.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shiv Nadar
|71
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Strategy Officer, Managing Director
|
C. Kumar
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Anil Chanana
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manish Anand
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Sudhindar Khanna
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Non Independent Director
- Fitch Withdraws Hospices Civils de Lyon's Ratings
- BRIEF-HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
- BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
- BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies announces asset purchase of Alpha Insight
- BRIEF-HCL Technologies buys ETL Factory