Edition:
United States

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

33.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs33.45
Open
Rs33.50
Day's High
Rs33.50
Day's Low
Rs32.70
Volume
976,802
Avg. Vol
5,190,936
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajit Gulabchand

67 2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Arjun Dhawan

2017 Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director

Praveen Sood

Group Chief Financial Officer

Arun Karambelkar

2014 President - Engineering & Construction

Venkatesan Arunachalam

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
» More People

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd News

» More HCNS.NS News