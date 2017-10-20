Home Depot Inc (HD.N)
HD.N on New York Stock Exchange
163.43USD
20 Oct 2017
163.43USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.19 (+0.12%)
$0.19 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$163.24
$163.24
Open
$163.97
$163.97
Day's High
$164.15
$164.15
Day's Low
$162.74
$162.74
Volume
1,771,826
1,771,826
Avg. Vol
1,365,029
1,365,029
52-wk High
$166.63
$166.63
52-wk Low
$119.20
$119.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Craig Menear
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Carol Tome
|60
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services
|
Matthew Carey
|52
|2008
|Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Teresa Roseborough
|58
|2011
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
|
Timothy Crow
|61
|2007
|Executive Vice President - Human Resources
