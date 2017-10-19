HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)
HDBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,850.35INR
19 Oct 2017
1,850.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-19.25 (-1.03%)
Rs-19.25 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,869.60
Rs1,869.60
Open
Rs1,866.70
Rs1,866.70
Day's High
Rs1,866.70
Rs1,866.70
Day's Low
Rs1,841.00
Rs1,841.00
Volume
13,130
13,130
Avg. Vol
75,578
75,578
52-wk High
Rs1,875.20
Rs1,875.20
52-wk Low
Rs1,159.30
Rs1,159.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shyamala Gopinath
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
Sashidhar Jagdishan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Dongre
|Executive Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Aditya Puri
|66
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Paresh Sukthankar
|54
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
- Indian shares end lower; ITC, HDFC Bank down
- India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI
- BRIEF-HDFC Bank revises savings bank interest rate effective Aug 19
- Fitch Places Sri Lanka's HDFC Bank on Rating Watch Negative
- UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank awaits farm loan waiver details after higher Q1 provisions