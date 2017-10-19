Edition:
HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS)

HDBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,848.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.10 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs1,868.50
Open
Rs1,861.80
Day's High
Rs1,865.00
Day's Low
Rs1,840.65
Volume
142,502
Avg. Vol
1,401,162
52-wk High
Rs1,875.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,158.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shyamala Gopinath

67 2015 Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board

Sashidhar Jagdishan

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Dongre

Executive Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Aditya Puri

66 Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Paresh Sukthankar

54 2013 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
HDFC Bank Ltd News

