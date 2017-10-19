Edition:
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)

HDFC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,747.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs1,752.10
Open
Rs1,764.00
Day's High
Rs1,764.00
Day's Low
Rs1,741.00
Volume
8,559
Avg. Vol
222,028
52-wk High
Rs1,802.25
52-wk Low
Rs1,185.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Parekh

72 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Keki Mistry

62 2010 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ajay Agarwal

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Renu Karnad

65 2010 Managing Director, Executive Director

R. Arivazhagan

Senior General Manager
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd News

