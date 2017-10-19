Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)
HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
778.30INR
19 Oct 2017
778.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.70 (+0.87%)
Rs6.70 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs771.60
Rs771.60
Open
Rs773.20
Rs773.20
Day's High
Rs785.00
Rs785.00
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Rs773.20
Volume
4,958
4,958
Avg. Vol
64,155
64,155
52-wk High
Rs884.00
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00
Rs360.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
D. Seetharamaiah
|88
|1992
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. Sambasiva Rao
|2006
|President
|
Nara Bhuvaneswari
|52
|Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director
|
A. Prabhakara Naidu
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Umakanta Barik
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division
- BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods gets shareholders' nod for stock split
- BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:2
- BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls