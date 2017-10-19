Heidelbergcement India Ltd (HEID.NS)
HEID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
119.95INR
19 Oct 2017
119.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs119.75
Rs119.75
Open
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
Day's High
Rs121.35
Rs121.35
Day's Low
Rs119.15
Rs119.15
Volume
40,303
40,303
Avg. Vol
168,749
168,749
52-wk High
Rs150.50
Rs150.50
52-wk Low
Rs101.85
Rs101.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Piyush Mankad
|75
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jamshed Cooper
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director
|
Anil Sharma
|41
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajesh Relan
|2012
|Legal - Head, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sushil Tiwari
|58
|2011
|Wholetime Director