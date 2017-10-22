Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)
HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
27.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
27.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.87 (-3.03%)
£-0.87 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
£28.67
£28.67
Open
£28.64
£28.64
Day's High
£28.64
£28.64
Day's Low
£27.52
£27.52
Volume
290,157
290,157
Avg. Vol
501,658
501,658
52-wk High
£31.60
£31.60
52-wk Low
£13.93
£13.93
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hani Al Deeb
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development
|
Wael Ahmad
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Khaled El Marasy
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development and Managing Director for Technical and Administrative Affairs
|
Baha Alddin Abed
|2015
|Head of Accounts Department, IR Contact Officer
|
Ahmad Al Haddad
|Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director for Security