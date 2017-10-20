Edition:
United States

Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

HFD.L on London Stock Exchange

327.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.40 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
328.90
Open
329.00
Day's High
330.30
Day's Low
324.30
Volume
630,051
Avg. Vol
639,222
52-wk High
389.50
52-wk Low
305.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dennis Millard

66 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Gillian McDonald

2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jonny Mason

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Timothy O'Gorman

2016 Group Company Secretary

David Adams

59 2014 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Halfords Group PLC News

