Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)
HFD.L on London Stock Exchange
327.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.40 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
328.90
Open
329.00
Day's High
330.30
Day's Low
324.30
Volume
630,051
Avg. Vol
639,222
52-wk High
389.50
52-wk Low
305.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennis Millard
|66
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Gillian McDonald
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonny Mason
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Timothy O'Gorman
|2016
|Group Company Secretary
|
David Adams
|59
|2014
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director