Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)
HIK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,198.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
1,190.00
Open
1,195.00
Day's High
1,198.00
Day's Low
1,174.00
Volume
879,810
Avg. Vol
900,842
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Said Darwazah
|59
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive
|
Mazen Darwazah
|58
|2014
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of MENA and Emerging Markets
|
Khalid Nabilsi
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Brian Hoffman
|2015
|President, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals
|
Michael Raya
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals
