Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKLD.SI)
HKLD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.63USD
9:30pm EDT
7.63USD
9:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$7.63
$7.63
Open
$7.63
$7.63
Day's High
$7.67
$7.67
Day's Low
$7.60
$7.60
Volume
340,217
340,217
Avg. Vol
1,768,556
1,768,556
52-wk High
$7.89
$7.89
52-wk Low
$5.97
$5.97
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benjamin Keswick
|45
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Yau Chung Wong
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Simon Dixon
|43
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Neil McNamara
|2015
|Corporate Secretary
|
Charles Allen-Jones
|74
|2001
|Director