Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)
HLAG.DE on Xetra
36.13EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.68 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
€35.45
Open
€35.60
Day's High
€36.44
Day's Low
€35.49
Volume
130,522
Avg. Vol
123,759
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Behrendt
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Rolf Habben Jansen
|50
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christine Behle
|2016
|First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Oscar Eduardo Hasbun Martinez
|48
|2016
|Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Nicolas Burr Garcia de la Huerta
|41
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
